Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $387,000 Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,747,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $12,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

INNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InnovAge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

