Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 552 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after buying an additional 56,587 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.54 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,131. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

