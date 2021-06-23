Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,705 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cannae were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.