Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $382,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

