Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

