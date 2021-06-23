Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

