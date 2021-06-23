Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,662 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Vision were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

