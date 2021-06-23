TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,453.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $14.08 million and $270,453.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

