TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

