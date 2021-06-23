Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 126,099 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. 512,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

