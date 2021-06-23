T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.