T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.