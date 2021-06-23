SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

