Symbol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.97 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $607.97 million and $4.97 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,895,395,643 coins and its circulating supply is 5,436,837,789 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.