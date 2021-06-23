SVB Leerink Reiterates Hold Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.36. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

