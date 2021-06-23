Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on The AES (NYSE:AES)

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

