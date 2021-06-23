Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on The AES (NYSE:AES)

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.
AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
NYSE:AES opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $29.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.