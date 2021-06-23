SushiSwap Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $878.25 million and $311.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.90 or 0.00020786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00606838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00078112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039378 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,875,818 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

