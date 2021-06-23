sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $158.66 million and approximately $120.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.00644398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038924 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 156,525,543 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

