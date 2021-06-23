Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

