Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.38. Approximately 44,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,347,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Specifically, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $72,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1,512.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.