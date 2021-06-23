Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 3,334 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 6,752,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunrun by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

