SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 7,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,483.78.

Shares of SOY stock opened at C$15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$21.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

