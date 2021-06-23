Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $33.64. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 5,529 shares changing hands.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.