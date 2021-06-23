SUN (old) Price Tops $0.0266 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

