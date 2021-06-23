Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 16,916 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,842.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $96,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.