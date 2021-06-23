Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.