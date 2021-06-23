Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises about 1.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 5,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,071. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

