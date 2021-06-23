Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $60.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

STOK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 104,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,070. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

