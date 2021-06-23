Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 716 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.