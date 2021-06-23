Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

HUBG stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

