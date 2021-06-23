Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

