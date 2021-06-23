Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 25,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 692,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Brooks Automation by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

