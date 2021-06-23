Stephen A. Colanero Sells 2,495 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.