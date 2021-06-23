Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,451 shares during the period. Steelcase comprises 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 8,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

