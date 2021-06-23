Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.67. Steel Partners shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

