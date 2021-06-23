State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in State Street by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 530,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

