STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $105.27 million and approximately $71,473.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

