Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

