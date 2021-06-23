Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $230,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.