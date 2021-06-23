Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

