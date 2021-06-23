SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

