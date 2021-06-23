Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 4,400 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

