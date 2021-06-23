Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00635826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

