Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

