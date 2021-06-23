SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $136.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.85 million and the highest is $139.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SP Plus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 49.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

