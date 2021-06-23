S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $403.86 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $404.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

