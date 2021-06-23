Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

