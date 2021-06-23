South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.