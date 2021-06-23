Souders Financial Advisors Sells 5,859 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 603,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,917,502. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

