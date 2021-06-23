Souders Financial Advisors Sells 310 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $312.04. 92,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.